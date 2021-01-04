Bundy-themed baby names you're bound to love

Stuck for baby names? Delve into Bundy’s history and get inspired. Picture: iStock

It's been almost a year since our last list of Bundaberg-themed baby names.

Sugar cane has been Bundy’s backbone. Picture: Liana Turner

Cane

We can't believe we didn't have this on one of our first lists.

According to baby name sites, while the Hebrew name Cain means "Acquired", Cane literally means "stalk of sugar".

How more local could you get?

Gladys Moncrieff. Photo: Contributed

Gladys

We're going with a few names of local identities in this list, and why not? There's certainly a lot to celebrate.

Gladys Moncrieff ruled the radio waves with her comedy performances and her surname became a street and the name of the local theatre.

She was described as being "unassuming and gracious".

Harriet Island in the Burnett River.

Harriet

Harriet Island is a small island in the Burnett River, it's home mostly to animals and plants and is not uninhabited by humans.

Golden penda in bloom by Fay McGrath

Penda

In 2014, the golden penda was adopted by the council as the region's floral emblem.

After much community consultation, it beat the eureka bottlebrush and ivory curl.

A bright and stunning yellow flower, it's a big favourite of the city's iconic rainbow lorikeet community.

Don Tallon and Past High captain Bob De Gunst tossing the coin at the start of the 1961-62 season.

Donald

Bundy's "new bridge", the Don Tallon Bridge, is named after the famous Aussie cricketer.

He made his first high-class debut for Queensland against Victoria in December, 1933, and has been the stuff of legend ever since.

Bert Hinkler.

Herbert

While many know of famous Bundaberg aviator Bert Hinkler, few realise his first name was actually Herbert. It's a classic name surely due for a comeback.

The beautiful Hinkler House.

Hinkler

The surname of our aviation icon, but a name that has also become synonymous with the Bundaberg region.

The surname has an Anglo-Saxon origin, derived originally from a word that meant "forest clearing".

Vance Palmer.

Vance

Vance Palmer was an Australian novelist, dramatist, essayist, poet and critic - and he was born right here in Bundy all the way back in 1885.

Along with his wife, he campaigned against military conscription and was known to attend corroborees with first nation peoples.

He was also ahead of his time in taking an interest in the natural environment.

He passed away in Kew, Victoria, in 1959 at the age of 73.

Louis 'Lou' Thomas Spence.

Louis (Lou)

Louis 'Lou' Thomas Spence was a fighter pilot and squadron commander in the RAAF.

He served in World War II and the Korean War.

Mr Spence was the fifth child of a local farming family.

He is remembered as a hero who lost his life in the Korean War, with his succeeding squadron leader Dick Cresswell saying "thanks to Lou Spence, the squadron was led perfectly in all the jobs it did".

Samuel Cutts behind the wheel at Alexandra Park.

Alexandra

Alexandra Park and zoo was established all the way back in 1911 and remains one of the region's most popular family attractions.