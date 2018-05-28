Menu
CLOSED: Mystique Jewellers has closed its doors in Bundaberg. Contributed
Another jeweller shuts shop in Bundaberg

Ashley Clark
28th May 2018 3:17 PM
A JEWELLERY store which specialised in Pandora and Thomas Sabo pieces has closed its doors in the region.

Stockland Bundaberg confirmed Mystique Jewellers had ceased trading on Saturday in the centre but said another shop would soon be taking up the empty space.

"In light of this news we are pleased to announce that we will soon be welcoming national jewellery retailer Angus & Coote to Stockland Bundaberg,” a spoksperson said.

"The diamond and watch specialist will be moving into the vacated tenancy and plans to open its doors in early June.”

"Stockland is firmly committed to regional Queensland, as the largest owner of regional retail property in Queensland we know how important vibrant town centres are to the community.

"We continue to look for opportunities to remix Stockland Bundaberg Shopping Centre and enhance the overall customer experience for our customers.”　

Mystique Jewellers specialised in diamond jewellery, gemstones and precious metals and, in the lead up to the closure, held a closing down sale with slashed stock prices up to 60 per cent or more.

The business closure comes just a few weeks after the announcement of one of Bundaberg's oldest jewellery stores shutting shop in the near future.

After 60 years of servicing Bundaberg's jewellery needs, Hitchcocks Fine Jewellery announced earlier this month they would close their doors to their CBD customers for good.

