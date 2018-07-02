‘Another cover from No idea’: Karl slams mag

Karl Stefanovic slammed New Idea on his Instagram account. Picture: Instagram

HE'S found himself a tabloid target since splitting from his wife Cassandra Thorburn in 2016.

But Karl Stefanovic isn't taking the constant reports about his personal life lying down, hitting back at a rather dramatic sounding New Idea story with some serious shade on Monday.

In a photo shared to Instagram, the Today host held up a copy of the tabloid mag whose headline screamed: "KARL AT BREAKING POINT: THE MOMENT THAT ENDED IT ALL."

The story bizarrely claimed Stefanovic was at risk of being replaced by celebrity vet Dr Chris Brown - who is a lovely guy but probably wouldn't be at the top of Nine's list if Stefanovic were to leave Today.

"Another day another cover from No idea. Just for the record the only thing broken in this photo was my serve. And I have years left on my contract. Ha. You guys rock!! X," Stefanovic wrote, in a tone that can safely be assumed was sarcastic.

Stefanovic's post drew approving comments from his celebrity mates, with another mag favourite Shane Warne applauding his move.

"Surely the public do not take No idea seriously anymore! It's pure trash," the former cricketer wrote.

Stefanovic has faced intense media scrutiny since going public with his relationship with Jasmine Yarbrough and the 'Ubergate' phone call scandal.

Last week he told TV Tonight he "100 per cent" considered quitting his high profile TV role because of the unwanted attention.

"I've been broken in the last 2 years, but you still have to come to work and do a breakfast show," Stefanovic said.

"There are a lot more people in this world going through hardship than Karl Stefanovic."