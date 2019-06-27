Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More jobs are being listed on the Adani website.
More jobs are being listed on the Adani website.
Careers

Another chance to score a gig with Adani

Caitlan Charles
by
27th Jun 2019 3:39 PM | Updated: 4:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOUR company wants their piece of the Adani Carmichael Coal Mine project pie, here is the chance.

The company has now listed more positions on its website, asking for expressions of interest into major transport and services roles for the project.

This is the second set of job listings to appear on the mines website, with this set advertising for travel jobs, auditing and surveying services.

The Adani Australia Twitter has listed the jobs, asking for EOI's in bus services, air charter services, FIFO aircraft operator and related ground support services, weed management services, environmental auditing service, weed and pest survey services.

adani adani jobs carmichael mine editors picks jobs mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Driver inches from death as bars smash through windscreen

    premium_icon Driver inches from death as bars smash through windscreen

    News THERE are probably few things scarier than watching huge metal bars hurtling towards you.

    • 27th Jun 2019 4:38 PM
    DRUGS CHARGES: Police search Avenell Heights house

    premium_icon DRUGS CHARGES: Police search Avenell Heights house

    Crime Three to face court

    • 27th Jun 2019 3:39 PM
    18 Origin stars who once played at the Confraternity

    premium_icon 18 Origin stars who once played at the Confraternity

    Rugby League We look back on the making of legends as event comes up

    OVERNIGHT SHOCK: Hairdresser closes second store this year

    premium_icon OVERNIGHT SHOCK: Hairdresser closes second store this year

    Business Overnight the Stockland Bundaberg store closed.