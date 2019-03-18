Another chance to have say on Bargara buildings tomorrow

MAKING PLANS: Two "pre-market workshops” for the council's Bargara buildings will be open for community consultation - the first tomorrow.

WANT to know how you can be part of the future use of the Bargara Administration Building and Cultural Centre?

Bundaberg Regional Council's community consultation team today revealed two "pre-market workshops” to help local groups develop proposals for the use of the buildings - the first tomorrow.

In an email, the team said community feedback was that time was needed to allow community groups interested in the using the building to develop expressions of interest.

"Council believes that providing time for smaller community groups to team up with larger community organisations to explore preparing joint EOI submissions will deliver better outcomes for council and the community,” the email said.

"Council is keen to facilitate this by running two forums ... to connect organisations interested in the buildings in the hope that stronger EOIs will be prepared and submitted.”

People who want to present an idea at the workshop need to register at least 24 hours in advance.

All other attendees will be required to register to attend workshops. Written registration can be completed at the event.

For more information email helen.swanson@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

The first workshop will be held tomorrow at 5pm-7pm at the Bargara Administration Centre.

The second workshop will be held at the same time on Thursday, April 4, also at the admin centre.

The future of the buildings was the hot topic at last month's Ordinary Meeting of the council, causing a heated debate.

A motion was moved to seek expressions of interest from community members about the future use of the centre before then inviting written tenders for the sale or lease of the facilities.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Bargara cultural centre had been under-used by the community since opening in 2009 and the council now looking at innovative ways to attract future users to the buildings that met community and council objectives in a sustainable fashion.

But Councillor Greg Barnes said the wording of the motion was concerning and suggested council's intent, regardless of community consultation, was to lease or sell the buildings.

The motion also authorised CEO Steve Johnson to call for expressions of interest for the sale or lease of the Bargara facility and, following further consultation with council, the authority to invite written invitations to offer for either or both buildings.

Councillor Helen Blackburn said the centre had consistently become more vacant since it opened, being used by just a few groups for a couple of hours at a time.