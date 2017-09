A CAR has crashed 9km south of Miriam Vale in the second Bruce Hwy crash within the area since 11am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Gladstone Police are en-route to the second crash.

Meanwhile, Queensland Ambulance Service crews are almost at the scene of a car rollover that was reported at 11am 25km south of Miriam Vale.

It's the third highway crash in the region today, after a wagon and four-wheel drive collided in a head-on collision near Bororen around 7am.