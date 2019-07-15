Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Another bone found on NSW coast

15th Jul 2019 6:15 AM

INQUIRIES are being conducted after a bone was located on a beach at Port Macquarie on the NSW Mid North Coast.

On Sunday afternoon, the small bone, believed to be human, was discovered by passers-by in the vicinity of Flynn's Beach.

It has been seized by police and will be subject to forensic examination, with any results being compared with missing person records.

 

Bones, believed to be human, found by a spear fisherman on a reef in Port Macquarie last month. Supplied image
Bones, believed to be human, found by a spear fisherman on a reef in Port Macquarie last month. Supplied image

 

Bones belonging to one or more humans were discovered at Port Macquarie beaches last month.

A spear fisherman contacted police on Saturday June 15 after finding a bone in the water at Flynn's Beach. No other items were found during a search a day later.

More bones were found by another spear fisherman at nearby Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head, on Monday June 17.

 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

discovery human bones nsw

Top Stories

    Man, 69, told to avoid youths after skate park sex talks

    premium_icon Man, 69, told to avoid youths after skate park sex talks

    Crime A MAGISTRATE has told a retiree to not approach 14-year-old boys at skate parks and talk about homophobia or make any sexual remarks.

    How a Bundaberg soup kitchen serves up much more than meals

    premium_icon How a Bundaberg soup kitchen serves up much more than meals

    Community PHOTOS: Food and company for those in need

    Bundaberg court wrap: Domestic violence targeted

    premium_icon Bundaberg court wrap: Domestic violence targeted

    Crime Offenders in the community have their matters heard in Bundy court

    Thrills and spills of Skate of Emergency roller derby

    premium_icon Thrills and spills of Skate of Emergency roller derby

    News The skates were high at this year's event