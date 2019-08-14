Another blow for unwanted Tiger

A Canterbury Bulldogs homecoming won't happen for unwanted Wests Tigers utility Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds' NRL career is in limbo after the Tigers told him he was free to negotiate with rival clubs despite being just 18 months into a four-year deal.

The ex-Bulldog has previously said 'in a perfect world' that he'd love to finish his career at Belmore where he has played 138 first-grade games.

But The Daily Telegraph can reveal that the Bulldogs have no intention of luring Reynolds back to the club where he made his NRL debut in 2011.

Cronulla also have declared the club has no interest in the former NSW Origin representative due to his exorbitant price tag.

Reynolds is on $750,000 a year at the Tigers until the end of the 2021 season.

If he fails to find another NRL club, he has every right to stand his ground at the Tigers as he has a contract.

This stance could become problematic for Reynolds if he ends up being relegated to the Canterbury Cup ranks long-term.

The Tigers are prepared to pay up to half of the playmaker's wage if he can find another NRL club however they won't stand in his way if he wants to honour the remaining two seasons of his contract.

Josh Reynolds is on $750,000 a season at the Tigers. Picture: AAP

At this stage Reynolds is yet to secure a contract with a rival team.

His management are leaving all options open, although they are reluctant to look at the English Super League for now.

Reynolds' preference is to remain in the NRL given he is only 30 and has the ability to keep producing at the highest level.

Benji Marshall's future could also play a major role. Marshall is off-contract and yet to re-sign at the Tigers.

Josh Reynolds (left) in one of his rare NRL appearances this season. Picture: Getty Images

If the veteran playmaker opts to retire, it could open the door for Reynolds to remain at the club depending on his desire to do so.

His form and injuries will also weigh heavily on the Tigers' want to retain him long-term.

Reynolds has been named on an extended bench for Thursday's clash against Manly at Lottoland but it's unlikely he'll play.

He has also been named at five-eighth for Wests' Canterbury Cup match against Penrith at Panthers Stadium on Sunday afternoon from 1pm.