Another blow for mum who lost children in crash

IT'S been a horrific few months for Kerri Walker.

The Bundaberg mother lost her two children, Sarah and Daniel Walker, in a crash on the Bruce Hwy near Tiaro on Easter Monday.

The incident, which involved multiple cars and closed the highway for hours, rocked the community.

Now, grief-stricken mother Kerri has been dealt another blow, with her own mum recently suffering a serious stroke.

In the wake of all the tragedy, Kerri's best friend Lena Mannerstrale has set up a working bee to help the woman she describes as "giving", "generous" and "would give anyone the shirt off her back".

"Kerri is putting her house on the market at the end of June because it is now just too big for her to manage," Ms Mannerstrale said.

"What I would love is if the community could come together this Saturday and Sunday at Kerri's place to get in and get the house looking great in time for the sale."

"The house and yard desperately needs some TLC."

Sarah Walker (left) died in a car crash on the Bruce Highway alongside her brother Daniel. Here she poses with mum Kerri, her son Sam and family friend Shirley.

Ms Mannerstrale said the weekend's working bee would come at a particularly hard time, with Kerri's daughter's birthday this week and her mother still in a serious condition in hospital.

"Kerri has been going through such a difficult time," Ms Mannerstrale said.

"She has days where she is okay and days where I don't here from her at all.

"Now, with her mum suffering the stroke, it is something that is really tipping her over the edge.

"As you can imagine, Kerri has been by her hospital bedside at every spare moment."

Ms Mannerstrale said the community had already been so generous to the Walker family and hoped residents could come together once more.

"Council have said they would waive our tip fees on the weekend," she said.

"It would be wonderful if we could get as many individuals, tradies and businesses on board to help out."

The working bee will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 7am at 103 Gooburrum Rd.

To find out more head to the Facebook event page here.

To contact Lena Mannerstrale phone 0402 964 364.