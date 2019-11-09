Another big year for brave Mia and her family

Peter and Amy Wilkinson at home with their children Ellie, 7, Mia, 5, and Max, 2. Picture: Tara Croser

By Amy Wilkinson

I say this a lot, Mia is "Just so amazing".

I hear this comment also from many friends and family.

I don't know how she does it. How does she walk in her prosthetic legs when they

would feel like walking on our knees in hot, heavy stilts?

How she is always so happy, cheeky and a joy to be with?

She is a sepsis survivor and an amputee but more importantly, she is a beautiful little six-year-old girl.

Fig Tree Pocket six-year-old Mia Wilkinson has not let misfortune get in the way of enjoying life.

She is full of life, with an abundance of fun energy.

She has the type of personality that attracts people to her.

She is noticed because she is a quad amputee, but she is loved because of who she is.

In recent days Mia has built up her strength, agility and confidence in her legs to a point where some days she is spending the entire school day in her prosthetic legs.

She can walk up and down small hills, navigate rough, rocky ground and run a little.

She amazes everyone with her ability to adapt.

This year she walked around the decorated Halloween houses in Fig Tree Pocket (in Brisbane's inner-west).

Fig Tree Pocket six-year-old Mia Wilkinson’s new limbs have given her the chance to play outdoors.

A massive difference compared to last year when she was in her wheelchair.

In a couple of weeks, Mia will receive a new set of normal legs as she has outgrown her "mermaid legs''.

Her sports legs are also being adjusted to be more comfortable and less sweaty in the Queensland summer.

She works daily with her Dad, Peter, in her left myoelectric arm, doing simple tasks.

Also, she has been measured up for a myoelectric arm for her right which is currently being made.

Mia has a set of climbing hooks which are in the trial and error phase.

With many of Mia's prosthetics and other equipment, we have found it is a process to get the best fit and functionality.

Mia is always smiling.

Most times there are quite a few modifications to be made, to make things just right.

We are becoming master problem solvers together.

Ellie, her older sister, is keen to be an inventor in the future with a plan to create hover prosthetic legs for Mia.

We are so lucky that Mia's cognitive ability wasn't affected by sepsis.

She is doing very well at school. She has a wonderful group of friends and teachers.

Most weeks, she attends four days at school. The other days, we have hospital or prosthetist appointments to attend.

She enjoys school and is excited to be going on to Year 2 next year.

We are very lucky to have our little Mia healthy and happy. This is our number-one priority, along with our other children, Ellie and Max.

Mia had a bit of a health scare in June when she suddenly became ill with a Staph bacterial infection in her knee.

Have cute legs, will travel.

She was rushed into emergency surgery, spent almost two weeks in hospital on the winter school holidays, given a long course of antibiotics and was out of her prosthetic legs for 12 weeks.

This was a shock, but thankfully she is now healthy.

What keeps us going? What helps us deal with this journey?

Our caring community in western suburbs of Brisbane is such a large part of this.

We feel so lucky to live here. We have experienced so much kindness from many people.

We are greeted with friendly faces wherever we go.

We are very fortunate to be on the receiving end of so much care and compassion.

This is the fuel that maintains our strength and determination to do everything we can for our lovely Mia.

We would love to meet you on November 30 at A Very Mia Christmas.

Bring along your family and friends for a very merry start to the festive season.

The amazing Gingerbread houses were visually spectacular last year, and very delicious.

This year is set to be even bigger and better.

If you are interested in more of Mia's story and keen to help Mia with a tax deductible

donation, please visit

Ready for a swim.

A VERY MIA CHRISTMAS EVENT

Ever wanted to make and decorate your own gingerbread house for Christmas?

Well, here's your chance - and an opportunity to help brave little Mia Wilkinson.

The plucky westsider won hearts after fighting back from a bacterial infection which claimed her arms and legs.

A Very Mia Christmas is the Wilkinson family's big fundraiser and is now in its second year.

Supported by the Lord Mayor's Community Fund, Plum Property and Laser Clinics, it is a fun way to get Indooroopilly State School and the wider community to help out.

There will be an abundance of Christmas market stalls, live music, food, bar and drinks, face painting, free kids' Christmas craft and entertainment provided by the Indooroopilly Men's Shed and Little People Fitness.

The major drawcard again this year is the chance to build and decorate a gingerbread house (by The Gingerbread Folk).

They are fabulous quality and there are allergy-friendly options. Your beautiful creations will be wrapped so they can be admired at home in the countdown to Christmas - unless you devour them sooner!

Tickets for this part of the event are $40 and must be pre-purchased as numbers are limited

The event is open to the public.

All funds raised go to The Mia Wilkinson Trust - Necessitous Circumstances Fund.

where to catch it

The fun is on November 30, 2-7pm, at Indooroopilly State School hall, cnr Moggill Rd/Russell Tce. Stalls, food, drinks, bar, face painting, raffles, entertainment.