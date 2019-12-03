Menu
Dramatic video from the resort island shows the tall, bald and tattooed man, who is shirtless and unsteady on his feet, being restrained and taken to a Kuta Beach Bali Police vehicle.
Dramatic video from the resort island shows the tall, bald and tattooed man, who is shirtless and unsteady on his feet, being restrained and taken to a Kuta Beach Bali Police vehicle.
Another Aussie arrested in Bali

by Candace Sutton
3rd Dec 2019 9:30 PM

Another Australian has been arrested in Bali, this time after he climbed onto the roof of a house, leaping across it and damaging tiles and cutting his feet in the process.

Dramatic video from the resort island shows the tall, bald and tattooed man, who is shirtless and unsteady on his feet, being restrained and taken to a Kuta Beach Bali Police vehicle.

Reports say the 26-year-old man, who is yet to be publicly unidentified, was detained in a citizen's arrest before police arrived to take him into custody.

The bald, tattooed Australian, aged 26, is led to a police vehicle and bundled in to be taken to hospital after his arrest.
The bald, tattooed Australian, aged 26, is led to a police vehicle and bundled in to be taken to hospital after his arrest.

In the video, locals appear to lead him to the vehicle, swivel him around and push him backwards into the ute.

His legs swinging up in the air, the man then lies down in the tray.

Now under police guard in hospital, the man is being treated for the cuts to his feet.

Another Aussie has been arrested in Bali, this time for climbing onto a roof, jumping across it and causing damage.
Another Aussie has been arrested in Bali, this time for climbing onto a roof, jumping across it and causing damage.
Another Aussie has been arrested in Bali, this time for climbing onto a roof, jumping across it and causing damage.
Another Aussie has been arrested in Bali, this time for climbing onto a roof, jumping across it and causing damage.
