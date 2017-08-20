Anonymous donor behind Bundy's first beach wheelchair

BEACH ACCESS: The new beach access wheelchair will go to the Moore Park Surf Club.

THE first beach wheelchair allowing people of all abilities access to fabulous Moore Park Beach was handed over to the Moore Park Surf Life Saving Club today.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, who made the presentation yesterday, said the wheelchair, which is valued at almost $5000, had been donated to the surf club by an anonymous benefactor.

"This is a first for Moore Park and a first for our region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Evidently the benefactor had seen a 'Sea Horse' initiative involving several surf clubs at Moore Park where children with disabilities were provided access to the water,” he said.

"This obviously sparked a desire to make this very worthwhile contribution which will be so beneficial to people with a disability.

"I guess the challenge is now going out to other surf clubs to match this gesture which has provided Moore Park Surf Club with a regional first.”

Surf Life Saving Queensland Wide Bay Capricorn co-ordinator Julie Davis said the beach wheelchair would be available for use during surf patrol hours.

"Anyone requiring information about the chair or access to it can contact me on 0408 531 145.”