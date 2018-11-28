Annual toy run is back for another year

MOTORCYCLE TOY RUN: Don Cook and John Smithy Smith are encouraging the community to support the annual toy run from Bargara to Stockland Shopping Centre.

MOTORCYCLE TOY RUN: Don Cook and John Smithy Smith are encouraging the community to support the annual toy run from Bargara to Stockland Shopping Centre. mike knott

IT'S about putting a smile on kid's faces and letting them know that there's a lot of people that care.

This is the mindset which has followed Don Cook and John Smithy Smith for the past 24 years as they organise the Annual Salvation Army Motorcycle Toy Run.

This weekend not only marks the first day of the festive season but also the toy run which will see about 200 motorcyclists make their way from the Basin at Bargara through the Bundaberg CBD and out to Stockland Bundaberg.

For this event the organisers ask all riders and the public to donate a toy which will be forwarded to the Salvation Army, who will give them to the children in need in the Bundaberg and surrounding area.

Smithy said already this year they have had push bikes and teddy bears and while they are always accepted, he said the likes of sports equipment for teenagers make for great donations too.

He said this year there will be prizes for all the riders who participate in the toy run.

"It's open to all riders, all you need is a bike and licence,” Smithy said.

He said he's expecting everything from Harley's to postie bikes and mopeds to participate in the run.

Toy drop off destinations are:

Prior to the run - Just Cruisin' Autos, 34 George St, Bundaberg.

On the day - 7.30am at Bargara Basin, 9.30am at Kendall's Flats and Stockland Bundaberg after the run.