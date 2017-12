You have 20 days of leave in 2018. Let's turn it into 55

Who doesn’t want more pool time next year?

With Christmas just around the corner, you're probably not even thinking about next year's holidays yet.

But with a little planning, you could more than double your 2018 annual leave if you play your days off right.

If you're living in the ACT you could turn your 20 days of annual leave into a whopping 55 days of holidays thanks to your schedule of public holidays.

The analysis by finder.com.au found the figures varied state by state, but not by much. Following the ACT is WA where annual leave could be turned into 54 days by bridging leave around public holidays.

Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory followed with 53 days. South Australians could take 52 days and those in NSW could take 51 days.

Analysts made a list of public holidays on offer in each state and combined them with the standard 20 days of annual leave to make the most of the weekends either side, but it's best to start booking these days off now.

Angus Kidman, editor-in-chief of finder.com.au says booking around public holidays can give you a longer break, but if you leave it too late, it can get expensive.

"The basic rules of travel apply for public holidays: book early and be flexible with dates. A lot of people will have the same idea, particularly around Easter and Anzac Day."

"Look to leave midweek, like on a Tuesday or Wednesday, and avoid popular departure times such as 9am or straight after a working day."

Time to lock in more pool time at Icebergs in Bondi Beach. Picture: Jenny Evans.

HOW TO MAXIMISE YOUR LEAVE STATE BY STATE

NEW SOUTH WALES (maximum 51 days)

Take off the following days in italics as annual leave:

JANUARY 2018

Monday 1 January (Public holiday - New Year's Day)

Tuesday 2 January

Wednesday 3 January

Thursday 4 January

Friday 5 January

Saturday 6 January

Sunday 7 January

Total run: 7 days / 4 annual leave days

Thursday 25 January

Friday 26 January (Public holiday - Australia Day)

Saturday 27 January

Sunday 28 January

Total run: 4 days / 1 annual leave day

MARCH

Saturday 24 March

Sunday 25 March

Monday 26 March

Tuesday 27 March

Wednesday 28 March

Thursday 29 March

Friday 30 March (Public holiday - Good Friday)

Saturday 31 March

Sunday 1 April

Monday 2 April (Public holiday - Easter Monday)

Tuesday 3 April

Wednesday 4 April

Thursday 5 April

Friday 6 April

Saturday 7 April

Sunday 8 April

Total run: 16 days / 8 annual leave days

APRIL

Saturday 21 April

Sunday 22 April

Monday 23 April

Tuesday 24 April

Wednesday 25 April (Public holiday - Anzac Day)

Thursday 26 April

Friday 27 April

Saturday 28 April

Sunday 29 April

Total run: 9 days / 4 annual leave days

JUNE

Saturday 9 June

Sunday 10 June

Monday 11 June (Public holiday - Queen's Birthday)

Total run: 3 days / 0 annual leave days

SEPTEMBER & OCTOBER

Saturday 29 September

Sunday 30 September

Monday 1 October (Public holiday - Labour Day)

Total run: 3 days / 0 annual leave days

DECEMBER

Saturday 22 December

Sunday 23 December

Monday 24 December

Tuesday 25 December (Public holiday - Christmas Day)

Wednesday 26 (Public holiday - Boxing Day)

Thursday 27 December

Friday 28 December

Saturday 29 December

Sunday 30 December

Total run: 9 days / 3 annual leave days

Make time to see do the iconic Great Ocean Road in Victoria.

QUEENSLAND (maximum 53 days)

Take off the following days in italics as annual leave:

JANUARY

Monday 1 January (Public holiday: New Year's Day)

Total run: 1 days / 0 annual leave days - though you can couple this up with the weekend of 30-31 December for a three-day weekend

Friday 26 January (Public holiday: Australia Day)

Saturday 27 January

Sunday 28 January

Total run: 3 days / 0 annual leave days

MARCH

Friday 30 March (Public holiday: Good Friday)

Sunday 31 March

Sunday 1 April

Monday 2 April (Public holiday: Easter Monday)

Tuesday 3 April

Wednesday 4 April

Thursday 5 April

Friday 6 April

Saturday 7 April

Sunday 8 April

Total run: 10 days / 4 annual leave days

APRIL-MAY

Saturday 21 April

Sunday 22 April

Monday 23 April

Tuesday 24 April

Wednesday 25 April (Public holiday: Anzac Day)

Thursday 26 April

Friday 27 April

Saturday 28 April

Sunday 29 April

Monday 30 April

Tuesday 1 May

Wednesday 2 May

Thursday 3 May

Friday 4 May

Saturday 5 May

Sunday 6 May

Monday 7 May (Public holiday - Labour Day)

Total: 17 days / 9 annual leave days

Life’s a beach in Queensland.

AUGUST

Saturday 11 August

Sunday 12 August

Monday 13 August

Tuesday 14 August

Wednesday 15 August - (Public Holiday - Ekka Wednesday - Brisbane only)

Thursday 16 August

Friday 17 August

Saturday 18 August

Sunday 19 August

Total run: 9 days / 4 annual leave days, or 5 if you're outside Brisbane

SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER

Saturday 29 September

Sunday 30 September

Monday 1 October (Public holiday - Queens Birthday)

Total run: 3 days / 0 annual leave days

DECEMBER

Saturday 22 December

Sunday 23 December

Monday 24 December

Tuesday 25 December (Public holiday - Christmas Day)

Wednesday 26 December (Public holiday - Boxing Day)

Thursday 27 December

Friday 28 December

Saturday 29 December

Sunday 30 December

Total run: 9 days / 3 annual leave days