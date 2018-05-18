Annual event challenges driving habits

IT'S A challenge local police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads hope drivers will take up, especially as Fatality Free Friday comes around.

Next week, on May 25, the campaign will begin to remind motorists they have the power to improve road safety.

This year's theme, "choose road safety”, challenges people to make a public road safety pledge.

TMR Regional Road Safety manager Wayne Crofts said the department was right behind the Australian Road Safety Foundation's annual campaign.

"Our community shows real support for road safety, and it's always heartening to see people so passionately signing the road safety pledge,” he said.

Fatality Free Friday annually harnesses support from thousands of Australians who have taken the pledge.

Mr Crofts said while the focus was to achieve zero road deaths on one day, the issue was relevant every day of the year.

"Road safety is a commitment, and people have the power and responsibility to stop engaging in the five risky behaviours that cause so many fatal crashes,” he said.

"Mobile phones continue to be a distraction for too many drivers..”

This year the Bundaberg event will be hosted earlier in the week to raise awareness in the community prior to Friday.

Head along the Bundaberg PCYC on Tuesday at 9.30am.