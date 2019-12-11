Annual Bethlehem Live event comes back for another year

STEP back in time an experience the city of Bethleham at the time of Jesus' birth, as merchants, travellers and soldiers walked the dusty streets alongside baby animals, while stall holders and traders sold their wares.

Now in its fourth year, Bethlehem Live is a project of Scripture Union Queensland.

Last year saw 8000 people visit the which is held at Central State School and encourages families to experience the sights, smells and feel of a moment in history in a way that doesn't involve spending heaps of money.

This year, Bethlehem Live kicks off on December 17 and will run over four nights from 6-9 pm.

For more information head online to www.bethlehemlive.com.au.