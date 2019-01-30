Announcement hits a high note for lovers of the CBD piano

HIGH NOTE: The CBD piano is in the midst of repairs after vandals stole most of the black keys.

HIGH NOTE: The CBD piano is in the midst of repairs after vandals stole most of the black keys. Toni Benson-Rogan

THE beloved CBD piano is on the mend after vandals pinched more than half of the black keys.

Parents and shoppers expressed their disappointment when the piano key pilferers struck on January 17, after the piano had been sitting in the pavilion for more than three months.

But now a small sign has appeared on the piano, putting smiles on the faces of music-loving locals, announcing that repairs are commencing, and work to restore the keys began on Monday.

MUSIC TO OUR EARS: A note says repairs to the piano are being carried out. Toni Benson-Rogan

Bundaberg Regional Council's note read "Repairs are coming ... thanks for all the concerns for the piano's health”.

The piano was first introduced at the beginning of October as part of the council's #LoveBundy art trail, an installation working to improve foot traffic through the city's central business district.

After positive feedback from locals, the piano was left in place while the rest of the art trail was taken down at the end of the event.

PIANO: Cr Judy Peters belted out a tune at the piano's unveiling in October. Toni Benson-Rogan

At the time of the art trails launch, local artist Jenny Gilbertson said she hadn't been concerned about the possibility of vandalism to her hanging flower creation that was above the piano.

"That's the risk you take if you want to do some fun public art things,” she said.

Police had been notified of the vandalism when it occurred and told the NewsMail CitySafe camera footage was inspected during investigations.