Anniversary champagne run ends in date with court

A man was busted drink driving while doing a champagne run during his sixth anniversary celebration. Picture: Istock

A man was busted drink driving while doing a champagne run during his sixth anniversary celebration. Picture: Istock

A COUPLE received more than they bargained for on their sixth anniversary, after James Michael Eaton received a fine and was disqualified from driving.

Treating themselves to a weekend away in Agnes Water to mark the special occasion on August 15, the pair finished off the last of their champagne so Eaton decided to venture out and fetch another bottle.

But he never made it to the bottle shop.

Eaton was intercepted by police as he appeared to be speeding and returned a positive alcohol breath analysis reading of 0.087 per cent.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week, the defendant pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit, but not the middle alcohol limit.

Currently employed in the electrical trade, the court heard the defendant was working hard to save for a house deposit and prepare for the birth of his first child.

Prior to meeting his partner six years ago, Eaton had a criminal history with low-level offending, but a significant traffic history.

When he met his partner around 2013, he felt motivated to change his ways, admitting he now lived a much more stable life and was motivated to become a family man.

While the defendant admitted he previously had substance abuse issues with alcohol, he said he had sought counselling and felt it was under control.

Feeling remorseful for his actions, the court heard that the incident was an “eye opener” for the defendant, who requested to pay the fine within two months.

Bundaberg Magistrate Andrew Moloney said while it was clear the defendant had pulled his head in since meeting his partner, he could not ignore the size of the reading which was too high to impose the minimum.

Eaton was fined $500 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers’ licence for the duration of six weeks.