Anning or Egg boy? Bundaberg divided over crack at pollie

WHILE the tragic attack in Christchurch has seemingly brought a moment of solidarity, comments made by an Australian senator and actions by a 17-year-old boy have all but divided people once again- At least for Bundaberg.

On Friday March 15, the world was shaken by the actions of extremist Australian Brenton Tarrant, who allegedly stormed two mosques in the New Zealand city and shot dead 50 Muslims.

Senator Fraser Anning has been under extreme heat throughout the weekend after he released a statement on the same day as the massacre, with the government symbol stamped across the top, victim shaming the religion and stating the event highlighted 'the growing fear within our community ... of the increasing Muslim presence”.

The comments did not sit well with many people, including now infamous 17-year-old Will Connolly, who was filmed smashing an egg on Senator Anning's head during a speaking event in Melbourne on Saturday, which was met with two slaps from Anning and being tackled to the floor by attendees.

The incident has divided Bundaberg people - Some have praising Connolly, now dubbed Egg Boy, while others have said Anning's reaction was justified.

Read what people of the region have to say:

Go Egg Boy:

Joshua Wright: "That kid is a legend. They needed 5 bogans to tackle and hold this kid down, like he had a shotgun or something... Pretty sure assaulting a minor is a serious offence.”

Alex Johnson: "Disgraceful behaviour from by an Austraian Sentor (sic), however, his insensitive and hateful comments about the Christchurch terrorist attack are far worse.”

Larissa Clark: "Big man. Should've copped it sweet and laughed it off... instead, attacked a teen half his size, and Anning's goons pulverized the little bloke.... Big scary dudes... scared of a teen armed with -shock horror - raw egg and a phone... pahleeeeze (sic).”

Andy Mark: "He knew what he was getting into before he did it, but bravely stepped up anyway to stand against an abhorrent victim-blaming Bully. #eggboy for Australian of the Year!”

Genevieve Rea: "He knew there was a risk and he thought speaking out was more important than staying silent. A good lesson for all... someone preaches hate and intolerance, make sure you call them out... legend!”

No, Egg Boy:

Judith Hopwood: "A pre-meditated assault to gain internet fame, sounds familiar. Two wrongs don't make a right, all violence like this is wrong.”

Bee Ara: "Senator Fraser Anning did nothing wrong.”

Yvonne Ciocca: "What has this world come to. The young fellow should be charged. The other fellow was defending himself. Common sense gone mad.”

Tony N Denise Partridge: "What happened to respect for your elders !!!”

Trish Tingay: "A coward for egging him from behind. What about the idiots who have donated more than $25,000 for his legal fees. Oh yeah..who's gonna get THAT money??”