Police at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Annerley. Picture: Sky News
Crime

Queensland man dies in alleged stabbing

12th Jun 2019 6:31 AM | Updated: 6:37 AM
A MAN has died at the scene of an alleged stabbing involving a large knife in a suburb in Brisbane's south.

Officers were called to Junction Terrace in Annerley shortly before midnight following reports of an assault.

On arrival, a man, believed to be in his 20s, was discovered on the footpath with life-threatening injuries and despite efforts from emergency services, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He is believed to have been stabbed in the chest with a 30cm knife. Paramedics worked to save him for about 30 minutes but were unable to save him.

"He had a significant stab wound to his chest," Inspector Daniel Bragg told media.

"Police immediately commenced CPR and continued to perform CPR until the ambulance arrived."

There are reports the incident was a domestic dispute and police are not looking for any suspects.

A woman, believed to be known to the man, is helping police with their investigations.

