‘Not a single investor’: power station calls slammed

by Sarah Vogler
12th Mar 2019 4:06 PM
PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has rubbished the call of Federal LNP MPs for a new coal-fired power station to be built in Queensland, insisting it was not needed.

"We have not had any single investor come to the Qld government and say we want to invest in a new coal-fired power station," she said.

"Why, because renewables are driving energy prices lower.

"We have the right energy mix here in Queensland.

"We know that Queensland does not need a new coal-fired power station.

"The market will always decide this."

Ms Palaszczuk seized on the schism within the Federal Coalition over the issue describing it as "shambolic" and chaotic".

As revealed by The Courier-Mail last week, six Queensland Federal MPs backed calls for "immediate action" to underwrite a new generator to compete with state-owned generators.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out federal funding for a new coal-fired power station, saying the Palaszczuk Government would not support the idea.

