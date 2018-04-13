Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Hollingworth with his wife Ann at a 2008 event.
Peter Hollingworth with his wife Ann at a 2008 event.
News

Wife of former Governor-General found

by Ed Gardiner
13th Apr 2018 6:14 AM

The wife of former Governor-General Peter Hollingworth,  has been found safe and well after she went missing overnight.

Ms Hollingworth's family raised the alarm when the 81-year-old disappeared after being dropped off home last night about 9:30pm.  

A police and SES search party found Ms Hollingworth at a neighbour's home at about 7.10am today.  

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Mcleod said Ms Hollingworth had been locked out of her home last night and slept at the "good Samaritan" neighbour's house.  

"It's a great response, a very good outcome," he said.   Det Sen-Sgt Mcleod said police had knocked on the neighbour's door late last night but failed to wake the occupants.  

He praised the emergency services response and said missing persons were taken very seriously.   "It doesn't matter who it is, if they go missing overnight there's welfare concerns and we'll take every action to try and locate them," he said.  

Mr Hollingworth is understood to be in hospital.   

ann hollingworth governor general missing peter hollingworth

Top Stories

    Deaths after fake marijuana sex shop racket

    Deaths after fake marijuana sex shop racket

    Crime A sex shop dabbled in stinky fake weed business – with tragic consequences.

    At what point are you a local in Bundaberg?

    At what point are you a local in Bundaberg?

    News Professor explains long-term talking point

    'Don't knock me back because of my age,' Bundy jobseeker, 14

    'Don't knock me back because of my age,' Bundy jobseeker, 14

    News Teenager takes to Facebook to find work

    PACIFIC DAWN TRAGEDY: Passengers given heartbreaking news

    PACIFIC DAWN TRAGEDY: Passengers given heartbreaking news

    Breaking Emergency at sea as woman goes missing off cruise ship

    Local Partners