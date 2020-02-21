Animal therapy in the limelight

Summer Farrelly at the Animal Therapies Ltd awards dinner.

Summer Farrelly at the Animal Therapies Ltd awards dinner.

QUICKLY becoming a household name, Bundaberg’s Summer Farrelly has been recognised at an awards dinner in Melbourne.

Summer was nominated by her international following and took home three awards at the Animal Therapies Ltd awards dinner including people’s choice, chicken assisted learning and lived experience.

CREATIVITY SHINES: Bundaberg's Summer Farrelly won a number of awards for her work with chickens.

In her speech Summer described the difference chickens had made in her life and took the time to acknowledge those who had supported her along the way.

“Chickens have helped me build resilience and trust,” ,” Summer said.

“My chicken flock have helped program participants cultivate self-esteem and given many a sense of purpose.

“I would like to thank Damien Tracey the CEO of Community Lifestyle Support for believing in a 9-year old’s dream to help others in her community feel loved, be loved and valued.”