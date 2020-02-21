Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Summer Farrelly at the Animal Therapies Ltd awards dinner.
Summer Farrelly at the Animal Therapies Ltd awards dinner.
News

Animal therapy in the limelight

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
21st Feb 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUICKLY becoming a household name, Bundaberg’s Summer Farrelly has been recognised at an awards dinner in Melbourne.

Summer was nominated by her international following and took home three awards at the Animal Therapies Ltd awards dinner including people’s choice, chicken assisted learning and lived experience.

CREATIVITY SHINES: Bundaberg's Summer Farrelly won a number of awards for her work with chickens.
CREATIVITY SHINES: Bundaberg's Summer Farrelly won a number of awards for her work with chickens.

In her speech Summer described the difference chickens had made in her life and took the time to acknowledge those who had supported her along the way.

“Chickens have helped me build resilience and trust,” ,” Summer said.

“My chicken flock have helped program participants cultivate self-esteem and given many a sense of purpose.

“I would like to thank Damien Tracey the CEO of Community Lifestyle Support for believing in a 9-year old’s dream to help others in her community feel loved, be loved and valued.”

awards chickens to love therapy animals
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stalker back before court in bid for bail

        premium_icon Stalker back before court in bid for bail

        News MARTIN Thomas Brown was before Bundaberg Magistrates Court again on Thursday where he was making an application for bail.

        Man jailed for acting like a ‘domestic tyrant’

        premium_icon Man jailed for acting like a ‘domestic tyrant’

        News A MAN who tried to reconcile a relationship with his former partner has been...

        Accused teacher kidnapper’s remorse over bizarre tragedy

        premium_icon Accused teacher kidnapper’s remorse over bizarre tragedy

        Crime Man Anthony Stott kidnapping ‘haunted, sickened’ by tragedy.