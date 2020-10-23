Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kim Cooney, co-founder of The Rabbit Sanctuary with “Andy Pandy” an English Angora rescue rabbit.
Kim Cooney, co-founder of The Rabbit Sanctuary with “Andy Pandy” an English Angora rescue rabbit.
Pets & Animals

Animal rescue group make history after award win

Jenna Thompson
23rd Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CLARENCE Valley animal rescue group has made Australian history thanks to a simple mobile phone app.

Last week The Rabbit Sanctuary was awarded the Jetpets Companion Animal Rescue Refuel Digital Technology Award for their design and launch of a handy phone application that tracks all rabbits that come into care.

“This is the first time in Australian history that a rabbit organisation has won an Australia-wide award,” Rabbit Sanctuary founder Kim Cooney said.

“That makes it extra special to me because it puts rabbits centre stage after a long history of rabbits having a bad reputation in this country.”

From the moment the organisation rescues a new rabbit, the app, titled ‘BunnyTracker’ begins tracking its progress.

“It tracks every aspect of that bunny: training, food, rehabilitation, foster care to adoption,” Mrs Cooney said.

“With this technology, we’re able to manage every single bunny, from here in the Clarence Valley right down to Sydney, Canberra, even the south coast where some of our foster carers live.”

“The app is a combination of years of work by volunteers entering data into spreadsheets to finally be created into the BunnyTracker app with the help of volunteer Gertraud Denscher.”

Mrs Cooney said the app was like a one-stop shop for bunny rehabilitation and adoption.

“We have 700 foster carers, and there’s even more if you count the volunteers, but every single one of them is able to get in touch with one another, order food for their bunnies, even book an appointment with a local bunny vet,” she said.

“The process to adopt has also shifted to online where someone fills out the form on our website, which then feeds into the app and, based on a points system, the prospective person will know if they are successful or not through email.”

Part of the award was a $2500 prize which Mrs Cooney said will go toward social marketing and further development of their website.

It’s understood a volunteer with The Rabbit Sanctuary was a finalist in the Advocate People’s Rescue Story as part of the Jetpets Companion Animal Rescue Awards.

adoptable pets animal refuge award coastal views companion animals mobile phone apps pet adoption rabbits
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Video shows 3m shark caught off Fraser Island

        Premium Content WATCH: Video shows 3m shark caught off Fraser Island

        Environment “We’ve just seen a shadow here, it’s swimming towards the beach and it’s a big shadow, unreal”

        LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Four people police want to speak to

        Premium Content Four people police want to speak to

        News POLICE are hoping the four people pictured may be able to help in four separate...

        Golf day raises healthy figure for vital Bundy service

        Premium Content Golf day raises healthy figure for vital Bundy service

        Sport How local business and golfers have shown their support for LifeFlight Bundaberg