Animal Justice Party weighs in on Bargara Jewel, 1080 baits

CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Animal Justice Party senate candidate Dr Leah Coutts visited Bundaberg and Bargara on a recent tour of the regions. Contributed

BUNDABERG, affectionately known as the food bowl of Australia, is on the right track.

That's according to Animal Justice Party senate candidate Leah Coutts who was in town recently as part of a regional campaign tour.

Dr Coutts said her party was determined to see a focus on Australian fruit and vegetable production and manufacturing to ensure jobs - and they're so determined that they're intent on securing a federal inquiry into increasing the plant-based economy.

"We want a kinder Australia with a plant-based industry and to lead the way for plant-based exports as well," she said.

"There are so many plant-based opportunities here and one of our priorities is plant-based agriculture."

Dr Coutts said growing fruit and veg and processing it locally was the key to helping the region's unemployment issues.

"There's a lot to learn from regional cities," she said.

"I think it's exciting looking at the potential we have in the Bundaberg area and Australia-wide."

Dr Coutts weighed in on some of the region's most debated issues, including the controversial nine-storey Bargara Jewel proposal, which was recently called in by the State Government.

She praised the State Government for looking into the development because of its potential impact on turtles.

Dr Coutts said with the Federal Government recovery plan for turtles including the prevention of light pollution, it was important that this was considered and that town plans recognised the importance of animals.

"Animals live here as well and currently there's no other party representing their needs and rights," she said.

Dr Coutts said part of the AJP's platform was taking scientific knowledge and applying it to animal rights and environmental conservation.

It's one of the reasons, according to Dr Coutts, that the party disagrees with 1080 baiting in the region and would like to see re-wilding introduced as the alternative.

Re-wilding involves planting native species so that wild animals - both native and introduced - face less competition for survival.

"All we're doing is taking and taking and drawing animals into small spaces where they're competing," she said.

"One of our core values as a party is non-violence and and it extends to all living beings that are here."

Dr Coutts said the party was also opposed to live export as well as the commercial sale of domestic pets while shelters overflowed.

"Our companion animal policy would like to see no commercial breeding while we've got animals in shelters," she said.

"There's so many animals people don't want. It's about education and supporting rescues."

Dr Coutts said ultimately the party wanted law changes to help protect animals and the environment.

"Legislative change is the only way we're going to have change," she said.