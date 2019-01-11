Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Virat Kohli hanging out with Angus Crichton
Virat Kohli hanging out with Angus Crichton
Cricket

Crichton lands Roosters’ biggest signing ever

by Staff writers
11th Jan 2019 8:40 AM

Angus Crichton hasn't yet played a game for the Sydney Roosters but it seems he's already got plenty of pulling power.

The Origin backrower appears to have secured the NRL club's biggest signing of 2019 ... possibly ever.

In a cheeky Instagram post Crichton announces the signing of cricket superstar Virat Kohli.

Kohli is touring Australia with the Indian squad, and has been celebrating the side's first ever Test series win Down Under.

The question now is where he fits in the Roosters' 17.

More Stories

angus crichton nrl roosters virat kohli
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'BLOOD EVERYWHERE': Family horror as pet sheep decapitated

    premium_icon 'BLOOD EVERYWHERE': Family horror as pet sheep decapitated

    Crime A BUNDY mum was forced to lie to her three-year-old about the sudden disappearance of her pet sheep because she couldn't face telling her the horrendous truth.

    Five Bundy child sex offenders that made headlines

    premium_icon Five Bundy child sex offenders that made headlines

    Crime Does Bundaberg have a pedophile problem?

    Big things are brewing for Waterview Distillery

    premium_icon Big things are brewing for Waterview Distillery

    Business '100 direct jobs' in the pipeline for the Bundaberg region

    Local Partners