Angry Cheika fires up over questions about future

A FIERY Michael Cheika declared he has no concerns about holding onto his job as Wallabies coach following their Bledisloe Cup thrashing in Auckland.

Cheika was angered by questions as to whether he was debating in his mind whether he'd got all he could from the playing group, and if he had concerns about being punted.

The 40-12 defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park was Australia's sixth loss in seven games.

Dejected Wallabies players look on after losing the second Bledisloe Cup Test. Picture: Getty

The same issues that arose last week in Sydney's 38-13 loss to New Zealand arose again here, with the Wallabies unable to capitalise on attacking opportunities and conceding turnover tries.

When it was suggested by The Daily Telegraph that coaches under pressure must have a debate in their minds about when the right time to walk away would be, Cheika replied: "You wouldn't know, you've never coached, you wouldn't know if there's a debate in my mind.

"I don't know where you come off saying that. I told you exactly what I think about it, categorically.

"So if you think there's a debate going on in your own mind you need to go and get some pills to sort it out, because there ain't no debate going on in my mind."

Michael Hooper (L) is comforted by coach Michael Cheika after the heavy defeat. Picture: AAP

Cheika also took umbrage to a question from Sydney Morning Herald reporter Georgina Robinson about whether he was worried about his future as Wallabies coach.

"Georgina, if you are naive enough to think that I'm worried about myself here, then you don't know me at all," Cheika said.

"You've known me for a while now, the last person I'm thinking about is me. I want Australia to play good rugby, and be the best it can be.

"So if you think that I'm worried about myself then you've never known me."

Kieran Read holds up the Bledisloe Cup — which Australia hasn’t owned since 2002. Picture: Getty

There is serious concern within Rugby Australia about the state of the team's performances, however they have not made any plans to sack Cheika yet.

If, however, the losing trend continues against South Africa in a fortnight in Brisbane, discussions will be had.

Cheika said he would ignore the intense speculation around his position to get results from his players.

"I don't know who is making those suggestions, maybe it's the journos or maybe it's the people, you need to ask the people," Cheika said.

"The last thing I'm worried about is that, really. Some people might do rugby coaching for a job, I'm doing it because of passion, I want Australia to win more than anything.

"And I'll do my very best, for every day that I'm honoured enough to have the position."

This was Cheika's 50th Test in charge of the Wallabies and following the defeat, his winning percentage is now exactly 50 per cent.