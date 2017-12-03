Angry, panicked driver fined $600

"A FINE is fine,” Joshua Challacombe, 23, told Bundaberg magistrate Neil Lavaring after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

On Tuesday, October 31, Bundaberg police saw his vehicle turn from Walker St into Targo St then accelerate causing his vehicle to fishtail, the rear wheels sliding right to left, the car travelling in both traffic lanes.

Police say they had to brake quickly to avoid contact. When spoken to, Challacombe, a P-2 driver, said he was "just being silly” as he was angry and panicked.

"I was angry with my boss,” he said. "Did he sack you,” inquired Mr Lavaring. "No, he just knows how to push my buttons,” Challacombe said. Mr Lavaring fined him $600, with no disqualification.