Angry families chase masturbating man from beach

A MAN has been chased from a popular Sunshine Coast beach by a group of angry families who claim he was masturbating while watching their children from the dunes.

The incident happened at Wurtulla Beach, near beach access 247, about 10.20am Saturday.

One woman who was at the beach with her young children said the man, aged in his 50s, was confronted and then chased from the beach by an angry crowd.

"He was masturbating on the edge of the dune in front of young families, not 30 metres from our chldren," she said.

"After calling out a few times for him to stop, all the families grouped together and approached him.

"He quickly left the beach with five or six men right there behind him, asking him what he thought he was doing and calling him a paedophile.

"They stuck close to him as he went down Wurley Dr but no one wanted to touch him unless they got in trouble for assault.

"People were gathering and watching but he just kept walking to get away."

The woman said she had heard stories of men masturbating in the dunes at the location but never witnessed it herself before this.

"It's a well-known problem in the area and it has to stop," she said.

"How dare someone act like that in front of our children while they're playing on the beach.

"A local lifeguard told me that this sort of thing happens every week and they have to call police.

"It is 100 per cent unacceptable.

"This man should have his hands, feet and gentials cut off."

A man is believed to be helping police with their inquiries.