Cow at saleyards.
Cow at saleyards. Susanna Freymark
Angry cow sends man to hospital

JOSH PRESTON
by
28th Sep 2018 1:50 PM

A MAN was taken to Kingaroy Hospital after being charged by a cow at a Goomeri property this morning.

Emergency services first received word of the attack at approximately 9:59am and arrived on scene soon after.

They found the victim suffering from head and neck injuries after being charged and knocked to the ground by the cow at a Maudsley St address.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a stable condition and would be taken to hospital for further evaluations.

