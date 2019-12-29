Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two Goondiwindi police officers and a woman were treated for multiple bee stings yesterday.
Two Goondiwindi police officers and a woman were treated for multiple bee stings yesterday.
Crime

Angry bees swarm on police after a motorist hits their hive

Michael Nolan
by
28th Dec 2019 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and two police officers were treated for multiple strings after a pursuit ended with a car crashing into a hive of angry bees.

Goondiwindi police were trying to locate a woman for a health check yesterday.

When they found the woman, she failed to stop.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the officers deployed a spike trap to deflate the woman's tires.

After crossing the trap, the woman left the road and hit a tree, near the intersection of Kildonan and Johnston Rd, shortly before 5pm.

The tree was home to a hive of bees enraged by the drama unfolding below.

Two police officers and the woman we stung multiple times.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to treat the woman for a neck injury.

She was later transported, stable, to the Goondiwindi Hospital.

The paramedics also treated the officers for bee strings.

More Stories

Show More
bees goondiwindi police police queensland ambulance service stingers
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

        premium_icon Paradise Dam technical report jargon explained by lecturer

        News BUNDABERG CQUniversity engineering lecturer Ben Taylor offers his understanding of Paradise Dam technical reports.

        Drought-hit farmers left without government help for months

        premium_icon Drought-hit farmers left without government help for months

        Rural Morrison Government left farmers hanging without help.

        Minister’s comment doesn’t help veterans

        premium_icon Minister’s comment doesn’t help veterans

        Letters to the Editor Comments such as the minister’s are far from helpful in enabling ex-service...

        Man burnt in BBQ incident

        premium_icon Man burnt in BBQ incident

        News The man was taken to hospital with several burns to his body.