Anglers set for Classic wekend

HOOKED: Luke Kerin with a barramundi caught at Lake Monduran .
Mikayla Haupt
FOR anglers both young and old the chance to land a barramundi has never been better.

The Monduran Anglers and Stocking Association's 2017 Win Television Monduran Family Fishing Classic will be staged at Lake Monduran this weekend.

Already one of the biggest freshwater fishing competitions in Queensland, this year there will be more catch prizes along with the introduction of a prize for the heaviest bag of 20 catfish.

The competition is also a major fundraiser to stock fingerlings in Lake Monduran.

Each year competitors return and introduce friends to what is a great family fun weekend and you don't have to be a gun angler to win a prize as there are hundreds of lucky draws over the weekend.

Prizes include major lucky draws, daily catch prizes, plenty of kids prizes and hundreds more lucky draw prizes for all registered competitors.

A licensed bar and good food is available throughout the weekend.

The junior registrations are free but a registration form must be completed to be eligible for the many junior catch prizes, junior lucky draws and kids casting competition.

Senior registrations will remain $40 as per previous years.

For more details, visit the Monduran Anglers' Facebook page.

