Angler lands barra of a lifetime

7th Feb 2019 5:57 PM | Updated: 8th Feb 2019 4:01 AM
Fishing: Anglers spend their lives chasing the big one, and Leslie Davies did just that when she hooked this monster barramundi at Carlo Point recently.

Landing a decent fish takes skill and concentration but reeling in a fish this size on a 6lb (2.7kg) whiting rod also takes some good luck.

More than a metre in length and weighing at least 10kg, Davies did well to land it.

The fish was released and swam away.

Leslie Davies caught this monster barra off Carlo Point.
Barramundi season is open and the minimum size limit is 58cm.

Maximum size is 120cm and the limit is five fish per person.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district manager Tony Loader annual closures apply to barramundi fishing to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fish species.

"This allows the fish to spawn and replenish to ensure healthy fish stocks for current and future generations of Queenslanders."

For more information on Queensland's fishing closed seasons, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au, call 13 25 23 or download the free Qld Fishing app from Apple and Google app stores.

For the full list of these stocked freshwater locations, visit www.daf.qld.gov.au/business-priorities/fisheries/recreational/closed-seasons-waters/fresh-waters.

