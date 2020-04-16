Angels take the Mini Mart online

THE coronavirus pandemic has given Angels Mini Mart the push it needed to take its shop online.

From Monday the Mini Mart will offering low-cost groceries to people who are in isolation, at risk or unable to visit the shop.

Angels Community Group executive officer Sue Tasker said it was a huge task but had to be done.

“Our customers are struggling to get here and I want to provide a service that goes out to Childers and Gin Gin because I think it is needed,” Ms Tasker said.

“We have had less foot traffic and like any other business, this is our money maker, we need it to do well.

“Without our Mini Mart our doors would close so it is very important to us and to the charity that people shop here.”

Ms Tasker said she also loved that the service would allow people to be independent.

“My mum has been in isolation for a month because she is high risk so I have been dropping groceries at the door and this way she can go through the list and decide what she wants, so it’s still giving people the independence to shop for what they want.”

“The service will also continue into the future because after the pandemic there are still people with disability or without vehicles who need the access.”

The delivery will incur a flat fee of $5 and deliveries to Childers and Gin Gin will be made on a set date.

A text and photo will be sent when the shopping is left at the door for contactless delivery.