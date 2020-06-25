Angels support centre to be without a home

Executive Officer Sue Tasker and Tunja Cottier showing off the new space for Angels Support Centre when it opened in January.

ANGELS Support Centre will soon be homeless with nowhere to operate from as the building it uses has been sold.

Despite the unfortunate news, Sue Tasker and the crew are still starting a ‘first’ for the charity with a homeless breakfast, although it won’t be a regular service as they hoped.

Ms Tasker said they believed other services operated Monday to Saturday so they wanted to fill the gap and offer a breakfast on a Sunday.

“It isn’t just people living on the street, it is those couch surfing, or those who are already struggling to pay rent and food is the first thing to go,” Ms Tasker said.

“We just want to do a nice breakfast with bacon and eggs and give people the opportunity to sit in the warmth.”

But the breakfast will be a one-off for now as Ms Tasker and the team search Bundaberg for a new place to operate the support centre.

“We will have to cease our charity work until we find something, which impacts us and the community we help negatively,” she said.

“But it makes us stay real. People do this every day, but it’s their homes.

“We still have a roof over our head at home but not having a base for our charity is really scary.”

Ms Tasker said they were hoping something affordable would pop up where people could keep on escaping the cold and grabbing a cup of soup and cup of coffee.

The Angels Community Group Minimart and Second 2 None clothing shop will not be impacted.

The breakfast will be held on July 5 from 8.30am to 10am at Angels Support Centre.

If you want to donate something for the breakfast, phone Angels on 4100 2715.