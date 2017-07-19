Angels offer a soft bed to lay your head

PLACE TO STAY: Sue Tasker and Lynet Paterson from Angels Community Group are sourcing mattresses to give away to people in need.

IT'S something we all need but not all of us have a comfortable bed to lay down on at the end of a rough day.

After a Facebook post giving away a donated mattress drew lots of attention, Sue Tasker and her team at Angels Community Group said they were now working to supply new or second-hand mattresses to people in need.

"It started when we got donated a bed and I put it on Facebook to give away and I just got the saddest stories about kids sleeping on the floor or kids sleeping with mum,” she said.

"I thought, wow it is everyone's basic right to have a bed, especially if you are a child.”

The group contacted Beds R Us who came up with the idea of asking customers to donate their old mattresses to the group.

"Every bed they sell, they tell their customers about us in the hope that they will give us their old beds and mattresses,” Ms Tasker said.

"Last week we had a big garage sale and gave away about 20 beds.

"Some of them were brand new.”

SPARE BED: Angels Community Group has teamed up with Beds R Us to give away mattresses to people in need. If you've got a spare mattress to donate, drop into Second 2 None on Walla St and see Sue Tasker, Lynet Paterson or one of the other Angels. Mike Knott BUN170717MATTRESS2

Ms Tasker said the organisation and charity's main goal was to help people who have suffered a loss or were struggling to get by.

"We also run training programs to help get people qualifications for employment and we have soup days and offer food from our community cupboard as well,” she said.

If you are in need of a spare mattress or bed or you would like to donate, visit the Angels Community Group at Second 2 None on Walla St or phone 4100 2715.