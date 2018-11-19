Angels get Shailee to Year 12 ball

FABULOUS: Shailee Brown dressed to the nines with Shaydon Mitchell-Gibbs at the Bundaberg North State High formal.

LAST week, Shailee Brown didn't think she would be going to her Year 12 formal.

But with a little help from the angels in Bundaberg's community, she was able to do just that - giving her the chance to shine.

Her hair, makeup and professional photographs were provided free of charge because of a local business owner's desire to make a difference, no matter how small, to the world of a group of deserving Year 12 students.

Owner of Eclectic Hair Olivia Bing got together with Angels Community Group to make students' dreams of going to their formal a reality.

"Last year I had a couple of kids come speak to me saying they couldn't afford to go to formal and I thought if I was in the position to help out, that I would,” Ms Bing said.

"Everyone has a story and it can be for a lot of different reasons why they can't afford certain things, and why not help out.

"I have a wonderful team around me that wanted to pitch in and help out, hopefully we will continue it on each year.”

PAMPERED: Shailee Brown having her makeup done by Summer Birrell at Eclectic Hair before her Bundaberg North State High School formal. Katie Hall

Shailee, a student at Bundaberg North State High School, was thrilled to get in the makeup chair and be pampered, and said what she was really excited about was the final result.

"If it wasn't for them (Eclectic Hair and Angels Community Group), I wouldn't be able to afford it and I wouldn't be going so it is extra exciting.”

"I'm most excited to put on my dress and shoes, and see it all done,” Shailee said.

"Also to have pictures taken at the Botanical Gardens with my family.”

Together they provided hair styling, makeup, formal dresses and suits to seven Year 12 students who without the help, wouldn't have been able to experience their formal.

Ms Bing said it was amazing to see their services go to students who deserved it.

"As the years go on we'd like to make it bigger and better,” she said.

"They don't have to feel like they've got nowhere to go, they can come here and we will help out.”

Angels Community Groups' Jasmine Tasker said they wanted to make this a yearly initiative available for those students who truly need it.

"We worked out we could provide the dresses and suits and they (Eclectic Hair) will do the hair and makeup,” Ms Tasker said.

"If people have dresses, suits and shoes they want to donate through the year, we will put that aside for next year.”