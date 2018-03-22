Angels cook up 10 jobs

Community Angels are renovating an old caravan to turn it into a food service van. Ryan Hamerton, Matt Cauchi, Tony Allard, Jai Muller and Jesse Williams (front), Jacob Cowen, Brett Anderson and Cliff Smallwood (back).

THE Angels are at it again, the Bundaberg Angels Community Group that is.

The not-for-profit organisation is busy turning a second-hand caravan into a commercial kitchen which will help thousands of people.

The mobile project has already helped get 10 Bundaberg unemployed people back into the workforce.

Executive Officer Sue Tasker said a key strategy in the creation of the AngelCart project was to specifically target the project to meet local labour needs.

Ms Tasker said funding by the State Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work helped launch the community project. The long-term unemployed and disadvantaged jobseekers will be paid as trainees under the state initiative.

Ms Tasker said the training and work experience in a real job setting was vital and the focus would be on each of them achieving a certificate in construction.

She hopes the qualifications and skills gained throughout the project will equip participants to facilitate entry into apprenticeships, move into further education or take up employment within the local construction industry.

"The trainees will rip out everything from the inside and install a commercial kitchen,” Ms Tasker said. "The training program will give these guys six months of paid work.

"The aim will be to get the participants into full time work once it's complete and they have the skills.”

Community Angels are renovating an old caravan to turn it into a food service van. Matt Cauchi, Tony Allard, Jai Muller and Jesse Williams (front), Ryan Hamerton, Jacob Cowen, Cliff Smallwood and Brett Anderson (back). Mike Knott BUN220318CARAVAN1

Once completed the van will be a fully functioning mobile kitchen, able to travel to community events and help out in emergency situations.

"The caravan will be able to go to events, help the homeless and pitch in through emergency situations,” she said.

Angels Community Group is also calling on businesses to become a part of the project.

Ms Tasker said although they were fortunate enough to win funding to undertake the project, further assistance was needed to help with the construction and fit-out of the caravan. To get involved or for further information please contact Sue Tasker on 0411 592 594.

Ms Tasker said the caravan is another addition to the Angel's Community Cupboard which was launched a year ago.

The cupboard stocked with food by the community is found on Walla Street at the Second2None store.