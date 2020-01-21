Angels’ charity is on the move

Executive Officer Sue Tasker and Fundraising and Engagement Coordinator Tunja Cottier showing off the new space for Angels Support Centre.

THE charity side of Angels Community Group has expanded taking over a new location with plenty of well-needed storage.

The Angels Support Centre now runs from Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm at 71 George St while the social enterprise side, including the minimart and second-hand clothing store, remains on Walla St.

Executive officer Sue Tasker said the new space gives the opportunity for growth.

“We have a lot of things we want to do but we haven’t had the space to do it and I think there are lots of things we could provide given the hours we open,” Ms Tasker said.

“We get a lot of people coming in who live in their car and while we can’t give them a shower yet, it’s something I want to do down the track.”

Ms Tasker said with the new space they could really give the emergency hampers the love they deserve.

“You used to have to fight your way in to see what was in the cupboard to make up a hamper,” she said.

“Last year we would have done well over 1000 hampers probably closer to 1500 and we just didn’t have the room to do it down there and give it the attention it needs.”

Ms Tasker said donations for hampers, asking for emergency hampers, haircuts and more will all operate out of the new space.

“It’s going to be a nice area for people to come in to.”

“People living in their car can’t make their own coffee but now they can sit down and make themselves a cuppa.

“If you’re homeless or on the streets it's the little things you miss and the things we take for granted.”

Ms Tasker said it also separates the social enterprise from the charity side a little more.

“They don’t have to come into a shop full of shoppers to ask for food so they have a bit of dignity rather than being so public rather and feeling like they are looked at.”

Additionally, she said it gives the opportunity to reiterate the importance of anyone supporting the minimart.

“If people don’t shop with us we go broke.”

“It’s about food that you couldn’t normally afford that you can from us, I want people to really understand that this year.”