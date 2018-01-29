Angels bring locals under their wings

WINGING IT: Ethan and Alecia Portman were flown home from Brisbane by Angel Flight.

EVER wondered where your guardian angel is?

For people in regional areas like Bundaberg, they are just a phone call away.

Angel Flight is a free service to help country people trying to deal with the triple trouble of bad health, poor finances and daunting distances.

Bundaberg's Alecia Portman and son Ethan are two of 3000 patients taken under Angel Flight's wings Australia wide.

"It is definitely a great service,” Ms Portman, who travelled with Ethan from Brisbane home to Bundy, said.

"I didn't really know anything about it to start with.

"My mum remembered seeing an ad for them on TV and then we found out that Angel Flight was an option for us.

"It was really good - so different to a commercial flight - but a great experience.”

Ms Portman said she and Ethan, who has undergone multiple skull reconstructions, were able get home with peace of mind and without cost. .

"Flying with Angel Flight was fantastic,” she said.

"It took a lot of the financial stress away.

"They also have Earth Angels who transport you from wherever you are to the plane, which really helped as well.

"Not having to worry about transport was fantastic.”

An Angel Flight spokesman said many people didn't know they could access Angel Flight services, which are open to patients of any age in non-emergencies.

"Angel Flight can assist anyone who is medically and financially disadvantaged, families who have been financially devastated by medical bills due to illness, accidents or other chronic conditions and those in need of transport on compassionate grounds,” the spokesman said.

To be able to fly with Angel Flight, passengers must be medically stable, and able to walk and physically able to enter and exit a small aircraft without assistance from the pilot.

"They must also be able to sit up in the aircraft with a seatbelt on for an extended period of time and if necessary be able to communicate with the pilot.

"Passengers are encouraged to bring a friend or relative to travel with them and children must be accompanied by an adult.”

Angel Flight can only accept mission requests from health professionals and all flights are conducted by volunteer pilots in their own aircraft.

To find out more about Angel Flight, click here or phone 1300 726 567.