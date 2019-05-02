Woman uses garlic as weapon against ex

She threw two objects, including a jar of garlic at her former partner

A WOMAN has been jailed for throwing a jar of garlic at her ex-partner and a brick at an ambulance.

Angelina Donna Lee faced a string of charges when she faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday pleading guilty to entering a dwelling with intent, common assault, wilful damage and endangering the safe use of a vehicle by throwing an object.

In mid-2018 Lee began sending threatening messages to a former partner regarding his new girlfriend.

Police prosecutor acting Sergeant Tim Madsen said the threats escalated when Lee forced her way into her ex-partner's home despite a domestic violence order preventing her from doing so.

The court heard Lee threw two objects, including a jar of garlic at her former partner but fortunately no-one was injured.

Defence lawyer Tracy Brown said Lee had children with the former partner and argued the enter dwelling could be classified on the lower end of the scale.

Magistrate Scott Luxton disagreed and said it was concerning that Lee broke the court order.

Lee's habit for throwing objects continued in February this year when she hurled a brick at a Queensland Ambulance Service vehicle.

The court heard the brick damaged the ambulance and witnesses also saw Lee throw a rock at another car but no complaint was made by that driver.

Ms Brown said Lee had a long standing problem with alcohol and was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Lee was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and will be eligible for parole in June, considering she had already spent 83 days behind bars.