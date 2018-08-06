Angela reels with joy after this 5kg catch of the day

BIG CATCH: Angela Thomas swapped a day at the equestrian to drop a line and caught this whopper at Baffle Creek on the weekend.

IF you can't find her competing in equestrian competitions, you can be sure that Angela Thomas is out on the water sinking a line.

The Yandaran woman was brimming over with excitement on the weekend when she caught a massive 5kg Queenfish at the mouth of Baffle Creek.

Ms Thomas said she enjoyed going fishing to break from the stress of competing.

"It's good to switch from the fast pace of the horses to a relaxing day in the boat off of the bank,” Ms Thomas said.

Her favourite fishing spots include the Burnett River, Baffle Creek, and off the front of Bundaberg when weather permits.

"Most of my good luck with fishing is from an awesome partner who knows fish inside and out,” she said.

