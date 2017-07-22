Angel takes climate change fight to youth

CLIMATE WARRIOR: Angel Owen at the Break Free protest in Newcastle. Photo: Valerie Bichard

ENVIRONMENTAL activist Angel Owen is heading south from her home town of Agnes Water this weekend to inspire young people to fight climate change.

The 18-year-old Rosedale State High graduate is a speaker at Power Shift, at LaTrobe University in Melbourne, billed as the country's largest "youth climate conference”.

She is part of Seed, a network of young indigenous environmental activists, and will share her story on the theme of "everyday heroes”.

Ms Owen, a Butchulla woman, hopes to become a lawyer to fight for the planet and indigenous rights.

She has previously travelled to rallies around the country including a kayak paddle-out to coal ships in Newcastle last year.

"As young people, we are the first generation to see the impacts of climate change and we are the last that can do anything about it,” she said.