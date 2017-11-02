News

Anecdotes of Tobruk

Rear Admiral (Retired) Ken Doolan.
Rear Admiral (Retired) Ken Doolan. Courtesy of the Australian War M

A FORMER naval officer will take audiences back in time when he shares anecdotes from his time as commanding officer of ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Rear Admiral (Retired) Ken Doolan will speak at the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards to be held at Hervey's Bay Beach House Hotel tonight.

Mr Doolan was shipbuilder's master and commissioning commanding officer of the amphibious heavy lift ship in the early 1980s, and in 2007 he published HMAS Tobruk Warship for Every Crisis.

The ship will be scuttled off Bundaberg by June 2018.

Topics:  whatson

Bundaberg News Mail

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

$6.5m funding for Bundaberg community services

$6.5m funding for Bundaberg community services

THE future of four vital Bundaberg organisations have been secured after the State Government committed more than $6.5 million.

Why you'll want to go for a swim this weekend

Elliott Heads Beach, January 2017

All-in-all it looks good for beach-goers this weekend!

Fair Go for Our Kids' first win: $180m pledge

News Corp's Fair Go for Our Kids has already scored its first win of the Qld election campaign.

Program to help 400 kids back to school will be expanded

Watch a movie, make a difference

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Young Mothers in India bring their babies for polio vaccination.

Movie fundraiser

Local Partners