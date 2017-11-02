Anecdotes of Tobruk

A FORMER naval officer will take audiences back in time when he shares anecdotes from his time as commanding officer of ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Rear Admiral (Retired) Ken Doolan will speak at the Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards to be held at Hervey's Bay Beach House Hotel tonight.

Mr Doolan was shipbuilder's master and commissioning commanding officer of the amphibious heavy lift ship in the early 1980s, and in 2007 he published HMAS Tobruk Warship for Every Crisis.

The ship will be scuttled off Bundaberg by June 2018.