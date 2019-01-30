Murray shares his X-ray and more in Instagram post

What was in the X-ray?

Andy Murray's dream of playing at Wimbledon is in serious doubt after he underwent hip resurfacing surgery on Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion revealed he is "battered and bruised" as he showed off a snap of his new "metal hip".

The British star, 31, announced his plans to retire in 2019 when he spoke at a press conference before the Australian Open.

But after he crashed out in the first round following a defeat to Roberto Bautista, he hinted surgery could save his career.

Murray shared a snap of himself in a hospital bed and an X-ray of his hip with his 1.6m Instagram followers.

He added the caption: "I underwent hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning.

"Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain.

"I now I have a metal hip as you can see the second photo and I look like I've got a bit of a gut in photo one."

But eagle-eyed fans may have found something very rude in the former Wimbledon winner's hip X-Ray.

The Scots star went under the knife on his injury-plagued hip earlier this week.

One follower wrote: "There's an outline in the middle" along with an aubergine emoji.

While another posted: "Beautiful c***"

The pics racked up just under 100,000 likes in just over an hour.

Andy Murray's Instagram post after Hip surgery

He has been battling against the injury for over a year and he underwent hip surgery in January 2018.

Murray was due to play in the Marseille Open in February, but withdrew from the competition on Friday.

The 31-year-old had intended to retire after this year's Wimbledon competition, which starts in July.

Murray has not mentioned whether he plans to play at the All-England Club, but he now expects to be pain free.

Murray farewelled the crowd after a remarkable first round five-setter.

After his Australian Open defeat, Murray said he'd try to make it back to Tennis.

"Maybe I'll see you again. I'll do everything possibly to try," he said.

"If I want to go again, I'll need to have a big operation where there are no guarantees I will be able to come back from. I will give it my best shot.

"I have basically two options. One is to take the next four-and-a-half months off and come back for Wimbledon.

"But if I have an operation like that, there are no guarantees I can come back from that."