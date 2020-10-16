Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

WATCH THE REPLAY: Andrew Powell answers your questions

Nadja Fleet
15th Oct 2020 3:07 PM | Updated: 8:03 PM

 

If you have left this tab open for a while, make sure you hit refresh to see the livestream when it is live.

The state election is upon us and if you have a question for your candidate, this is your chance to ask.

The Daily is putting your questions to Glass House LNP candidate Andrew Powell live on susnshinecoastdaily.com.au from 7.30pm tonight.

Want the candidate to answer your questions? Email scdaily@news.com.au.

Mr Powell has faced strong competition at the past two elections from Labor's Brent Hampstead and the coming vote shapes to be a similar contest.

Five things we learnt from Noosa debate

Seven things we learnt from Caloundra debate

Mr Powell has held the seat since 2009, having defended a slim margin against Mr Hampstead at the 2017 election.

Other challengers this year include Andrew McLean for The Greens, Graeme Campbell for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, James McDonald from the United Australia Party and IMOP's Laressa McCoy.

The electorate for which they are vying has no beach frontage but takes in the glory of the Glass House Mountains, dairy country around Maleny and Kenilworth as well as the rural hub of Peachester.

Mr Hampstead has told the Daily he will not be attending tonight's online debate.

More Stories

andrew powell election forum glass house livestream queensland election 2020 queensland election 2020 debate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: AFL’s ‘Holy Grail’ comes to Bundaberg

        Premium Content PHOTOS: AFL’s ‘Holy Grail’ comes to Bundaberg

        News Big and small AFL fans alike flocked to Buss Park to get a glimpse of the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup this morning.

        Former NewsMail journo to hold memoir signing in Bundy

        Premium Content Former NewsMail journo to hold memoir signing in Bundy

        News Elliot Hannay started his career at the NewsMail in 1958 and he's got more than a...

        MULTIPLE CHARGES: Alleged church arsonist mentioned in court

        Premium Content MULTIPLE CHARGES: Alleged church arsonist mentioned in court

        News It is alleged the man lit the fire that destroyed the St Mary’s church on Barolin...

        His own jailer: Parole after argument ‘over reaction’

        Premium Content His own jailer: Parole after argument ‘over reaction’

        News The prosecutor described the offending as a “complete disregard” of a domestic...