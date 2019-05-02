No end to Turnbull’s campaign of destruction

IT'S the extraordinary election story that few journalists mention. But Malcolm Turnbull and his family have launched an online campaign seemingly to destroy the Liberals.

Their revenge on the party that made Turnbull prime minister - only to dump him last August - is unprecedented.

In the past couple of weeks, Malcolm and wife Lucy, plus children Daisy and Alex, have all promoted Labor concerns or tweeted attacks on the Liberal Party, Liberal policies or individual Liberal MPs. Not once in that time have they backed, online, a single Liberal. It's as if the Liberals are dead to them.

For instance, Malcolm Turnbull has this week tweeted twice in favour of the global warming policies he supports but which the Liberals do not.

Alex Turnbull’s tweeting has been manic. Picture: Hollie Adams

The week before, he posted eight such tweets, most criticising the Liberals for dropping his global warming scheme.

Lucy Turnbull has posted 11 tweets in the last month pushing the global warming concerns that Labor is also hyping. When Labor leader Bill Shorten made exaggerated claims about recharging times of electric cars, she posted on his side of the argument.

Daughter Daisy in the past week has tweeted a nasty attack on Liberal Senator Jim Molan's war record, a feminist dig at Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a parody of Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce and a broadside against the Nationals for being allegedly too close to One Nation.

Son Alex seems the most vengeful of the Turnbulls, promoting a raft of "independents" who are standing against Liberal MPs Tony Abbott, Josh Frydenberg, Greg Hunt and Zed Seselja.

His tweeting has been manic. On Tuesday, he attacked the Liberals on global warming, promoted Labor candidate Tim Murray, smeared and defamed Liberal MP Andrew Hastie as a neo-Nazi in 11 tweets, promoted Labor's electric car policy, asked for support for a warmist running against Seselja and mocked Liberal MP Michael Sukkar, another conservative.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Picture: AAP

Never has a former Liberal prime minister and his family actively campaigned like this, just months later, against their own party. It is extraordinarily disloyal and vindictive.

Yet most press gallery journalists seem to treat it as too justified to mention, even though they'd often kicked another former leader, Tony Abbott, merely for advising Turnbull's Liberals on how to campaign better.

Well, journalists may treat Turnbull's trashing of the Liberals as natural, but the Liberals, if they respect themselves, must not.