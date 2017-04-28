25°
And again we've got the world's best rum

Emma Reid
| 28th Apr 2017 8:22 AM
Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler.
Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler.

SPIRITS are high in Bundaberg as our top drop, Bundaberg Rum, takes home the gong for world's best rum for the second consecutive year.

News of the win travelled fast to the team at The Bundaberg Distilling Company, who learned of the back-to-back accolade at a prestigious international drinks awards night held in London.

The win was one of three the company took out at two separate awards events: the 2017 World Drinks Awards (London), and the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Senior brand manager Duncan Littler said it was a fantastic result and was chuffed they were able to back it up after the win last year.

At the London ceremony, Bundaberg Rum was awarded Best Dark Rum in the World for the Master Distillers' Collection Solera, and Australia's Best Gold Rum for Master Distillers' Collection Small Batch.

The distillery's prized liquid, the Bundaberg Blenders Edition 2015, was awarded Best Rum and Best Dark Rum in the World in 2016, while Small Batch won World's Best Gold Rum the same year.

Continuing the brand's winning streak, Master Distillers' Collection Solera also picked up a gold medal at the San Francisco awards - the world's most prestigious and influential spirits competition.

Gold medals are only awarded to products deemed exceptional by a large 43-member judging panel.

"It's an honour to see the distillery's craft recognised once again on a global scale,” Mr Littler said.

"The 2016 Master Distillers' Collection releases had some big shoes to fill following the Bundaberg Blenders Edition 2015 winning the World's Best Rum last year, but Bundaberg Solera and Small Batch have delivered world-class results.

"These are two of the most complex rums the distillery has ever created.”

The award-winning rums were judged by a panel of international experts across three rounds and scored on merit of nose, palate, finish, balance, character, complexity and quality.

Mr Littler said they were only able to make a limited amount of Solera and it was only available at the Bundaberg distillery or if you planned to leave Australia at duty fee.

"It takes a long time to make the product and the second small batch won't be available until July,” he said.

"It's just fantastic recognition for our team here at the distillery.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  2017 world drinks awards australia's best bundaberg bundaberg rum bundy rum duncan littler gold rum for master distillers' collection master distillers' collection san francisco world spirits competition small batch solera the bundaberg distilling company world drinks awards world's best rum

