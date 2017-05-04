Ancient fossils found at Bucca

DISCOVERY: Fossils 115 million years old have been found in a Bucca backyard.

FEELING old? How about 115 million years old?

That's how far back a fossil found by a Bucca woman and her family has been dated by the Queensland Museum.

Belinda Breen, along with her husband Mick and two daughters Monique and Shayna, have found several fossils, five sea shells and one that resembles an oyster or a muscle.

ANCIENT FIND: Monique Breen holding some of the fossils found around the Bucca background. Belinda Breen

"We have only been here just over three years and the previous owner said he found heaps too - I only started really looking when my hubby discovered one a few months back,” she said.

"If I sit down for an hour I normally find one. My daughter found one on a rock used in our garden bed and it's (got) the biggest shell.”

Mrs Breen said out of the shells she had found, they ranged in size from a centimetre to 2.5cm.

A spokesman from the Queensland Museum Discovery Centre told Mrs Breen the specimen are fossil bivalves - a group of molluscs, including clams, oysters and scallops, that most likely come from a rock unit called the Maryborough Formation.

"The rocks date back to the early cretaceous period, roughly 115 million years ago,” he said.

"At that time a fair amount of Queensland was flooded by a succession of inland seas.

"Fossils of fish and molluscs, such as bivalves, ammonites and belemnites, are common. Less common are fossils of marine reptiles such as ichthyosaurs and plesiosaurs.”

While rarer, the spokesman said there was a chance marine reptile fossils could be found in the Bundaberg area.

Mrs Breen said once they found out how old the fossils were, her kids were very excited by the find.

"Moni took one to school to show her classmates as they were studying rocks and soils - she said they were all excited to see it.”