Ancestors 'heartbroken' by overgrown cemetery

FED UP: Narelle Goody said her repeated complaints had fallen on deaf ears. Mackenzie Colahan

NARELLE Goody broke down as she reached the grave of her brother Ronald, tragically killed in a shooting accident when he was just 14 years old.

He was buried in the Monto Cemetery in 1956 and Narelle has come to visit him regularly ever since.

"Come hell or high water, my mother and I were out here every week," Mrs Goody said.

It has always been an emotional place, but her sadness has turned to frustration at the "unacceptable" condition of North Burnett's cemeteries.

Some of the headstones are obscured by knee-high grass and relatives come to whipper-snip, blow for leaves, and in some cases clean by hand their loved one's graves.

The council admits Monto's cemeteries are not of the standard locals expect. Mackenzie Colahan

Mrs Goody was appalled at the state of the cemetery where three generations of her family have been laid to rest, and said her complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

"I want people to know that something needs to be done about this," Mrs Goody said.

"A lot of these people's relatives have probably left town, but that's not the point.

"These people are our pioneers, our ancestors. They don't deserve to be treated with such disrespect."

"It's not good enough.

Narelle Goody at the grave of her great grandfather William Harris. Mackenzie Colahan

Rain fell as Jean Jasch sprayed weeds around her parents, Ruby and John Hanley's, graves.

The cemetery is the resting place of her brother, Gordon, and husband, John, whom she visits on special occasions - her birthday, his birthday, their wedding anniversary.

She, too, has been left disappointed by the deterioration of the local cemetery.

Jean Jasch sprays for weeds at her parents' graves. Mackenzie Colahan

"It's disgusting to come out here and see it like this," Mrs Jasch said.

"It's heartbreaking.

"I would like to see the council keep it respectable, they only seem to mow when there's a funeral.

"Cemeteries are kept nice and neat and tidy in other towns, I don't think it's too much to ask."

The district's local representative Paul Lobegeier admitted the cemeteries had been neglected and apologised to the families affected.

"We're acutely aware our cemeteries are not of the standard that people expect," Cr Lobegeier said.

"I'm not offering excuses, we need to strive for a higher standard.

"We realise that cemeteries are places people go to pay respect and I apologise that some of ours are not as good as I would personally like them to be.

"As a council we're endeavouring to tackle it and we have asked the CEO to expedite funds to get them to a better standard."